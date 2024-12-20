Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,348.62. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $2,314,121.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,896.72. This trade represents a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,157 shares of company stock worth $26,765,193 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.