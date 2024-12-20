Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,613 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.