Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $43,000. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $5.60 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -559.44 and a beta of 0.75.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

