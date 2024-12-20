Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $243.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 283.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,648.51. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,511,423.56. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,323 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

