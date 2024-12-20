Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.19 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $73,435,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,248,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

