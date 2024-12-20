Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.76 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.