Centene’s (CNC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

In related news, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,063,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Centene by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Centene by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

