Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 73,707 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,707 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. CWM LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

