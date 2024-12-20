Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,586 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,930,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

