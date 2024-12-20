Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

