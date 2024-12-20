Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $94,000 in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKLO. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

