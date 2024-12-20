Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,682,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,439,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after buying an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

