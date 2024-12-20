Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,243.64.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,070.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,363.97 and a 12 month high of $2,388.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,948.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $55.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

