Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 25,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $104,664.24. This trade represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

