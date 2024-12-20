Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of APRE stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,595.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,876.40. The trade was a 28.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

