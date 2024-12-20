Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MITK. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $478.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.12. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $41,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,684.88. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $30,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $593,405.24. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $152,140. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 553,379 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,957,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 221,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

