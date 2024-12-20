Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.
Dun & Bradstreet Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
