Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,375 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.20, for a total value of $474,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,210,388.80. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,645,432.79. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,253,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.12 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.91.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

