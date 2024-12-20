Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 841.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 113.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 564,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -15.87%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

