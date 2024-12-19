Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 88.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

