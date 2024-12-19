Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,971 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Hexcel by 60.1% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

