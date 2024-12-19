SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 126.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $135.41 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

