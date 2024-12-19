Critical Review: Bath & Body Works (BBWI) versus Its Rivals

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bath & Body Works to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Bath & Body Works Competitors -21.34% -60.07% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion $878.00 million 9.39 Bath & Body Works Competitors $49.00 billion $153.49 million -4.92

Bath & Body Works’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bath & Body Works pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50 Bath & Body Works Competitors 95 875 1511 62 2.61

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Bath & Body Works’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

