Barclays PLC Raises Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 132.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Hovde Group cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of AUB opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

