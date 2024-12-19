Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 241 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $493.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

