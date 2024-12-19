SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Critical Review

SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SKK and Primoris Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKK $9.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Primoris Services $6.14 billion 0.68 $126.14 million $3.02 25.79

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00 Primoris Services 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SKK and Primoris Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Primoris Services has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Primoris Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than SKK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SKK and Primoris Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKK N/A N/A N/A Primoris Services 2.68% 15.23% 4.88%

Summary

Primoris Services beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKK

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. It also offers pipeline construction and maintenance, and storage services; pipeline facility, and integrity services. Primoris Services Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

