Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Gates Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of GTES opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gates Industrial Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
