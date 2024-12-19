Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 34,367 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $77.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

