Jane Street Group LLC Sells 103,205 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3,804.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

