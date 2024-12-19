Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,601 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,384 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,282,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,753,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.