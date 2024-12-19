Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 45,668 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,068,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,399,000 after buying an additional 46,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 45.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $2,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 126.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Open Text Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.