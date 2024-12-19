Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
MRCY opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.78. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
