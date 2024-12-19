XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,665 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,839 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $748,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $3,550,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

