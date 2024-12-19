Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 437.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Crane NXT worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 548,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,056 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 114,707 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $5,712,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXT opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

