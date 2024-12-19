XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $19,806,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 26.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,753.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 613,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Delek US Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

