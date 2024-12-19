Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,281 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 646,078 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,802 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,118,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after purchasing an additional 345,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Janus International Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

