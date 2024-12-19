Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,335,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 25.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after buying an additional 613,774 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 601.4% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 465,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 399,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.
Insider Activity at Elastic
In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,504.74. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $16,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Stock Performance
NYSE ESTC opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Elastic Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
