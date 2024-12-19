NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.47 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

