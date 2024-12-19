MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,359,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after buying an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALSN opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

