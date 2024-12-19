Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $223,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

