Analyzing Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Kindly MD and DocGo are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kindly MD and DocGo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindly MD $2.88 million 2.39 N/A N/A N/A DocGo $694.97 million 0.63 $6.86 million $0.28 15.29

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Kindly MD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.4% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kindly MD and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A DocGo 4.35% 8.90% 5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kindly MD and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00 DocGo 0 0 5 0 3.00

DocGo has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Summary

DocGo beats Kindly MD on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

