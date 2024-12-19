Barclays PLC Acquires 152,456 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,456 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock worth $1,163,803. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

