Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

IBKR stock opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

