Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 52,042 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $4,435,539.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,232,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,461,942.06. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.