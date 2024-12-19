Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,702 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $3,948,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 705,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 94.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $268,703.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,709,926 shares in the company, valued at $120,943,065.98. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $1,631,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,003,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136,871.34. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,120 shares of company stock valued at $49,535,455. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRDO opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -443.07 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.