Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 33.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,756,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

