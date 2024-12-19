Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE KW opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

