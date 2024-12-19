Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 304.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,478 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 122,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $3,172,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 69.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -123.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

