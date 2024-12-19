Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $263,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 77.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

