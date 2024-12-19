Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 176,114 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

A number of analysts have commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

